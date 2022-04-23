Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.00). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Phreesia by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 293,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,385. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

