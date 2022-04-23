Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

