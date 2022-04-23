Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 513,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

