Zacks: Analysts Expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $1.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Trinseo posted earnings of $3.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock worth $3,019,106. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 371,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,349. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

