Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. V.F. posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 2,991,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.