Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 million to $15.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 174,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

