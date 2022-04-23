Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 293,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,744. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

