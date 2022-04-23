Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,500 shares of company stock worth $80,475.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BJDX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

