Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $410.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.70 million and the lowest is $385.61 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $351.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CRS. Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 344,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 249,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,907 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

