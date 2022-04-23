Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $106.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.69 million and the lowest is $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $450.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $467.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $519.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 256,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

