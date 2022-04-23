Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce $11.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. Oracle posted sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

ORCL traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 9,357,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 55,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 93,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

