Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 357,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $4,610,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

