Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $113.32. 457,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,788. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

