Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to report sales of $329.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.58 million to $332.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $265.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $15,889,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $9,008,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 233,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,615. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

