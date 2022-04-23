Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

THS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.08. 215,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -154.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $52.17.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

