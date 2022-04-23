Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker’s top line growth was driven by robust revenue growth across all geographies as well as within the BSI and BEST businesses in the fourth quarter. CALID revenues benefitted from robust growth in life science mass spectrometry and the MALDI Biotyper franchise. Robust bookings and backlog growth in the fourth quarter buoy optimism. Bruker’s financial outlook for 2022 with solid growth projections over 2021 also instills investors’ confidence. Bruker ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. However, the year-over-year decline in BioSpin Group revenues does not bode well. The rise in operating costs and contraction of adjusted operating margin is concerning. The company is also facing supply chain and logistics delay. Over the past year, Bruker has underperformed its industry.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Bruker stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

