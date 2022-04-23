Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

