Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

