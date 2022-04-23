Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.90.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $186.19 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $102,654,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

