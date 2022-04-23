ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $628,340.20 and $28.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00388694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00084986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00090739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

