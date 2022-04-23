Zel (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00390280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00085143 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003510 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

