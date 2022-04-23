ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Volume Tops $8,238.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $10,203.61 and approximately $8,238.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007060 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

