Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.