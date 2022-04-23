Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $305.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,981,701,849 coins and its circulating supply is 12,690,234,696 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

