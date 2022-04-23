Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZION. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $104,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 396,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

