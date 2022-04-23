Zoracles 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.24 or 0.00131963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $285,363.10 and $52.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.24 or 0.07410250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,519.62 or 0.99838666 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

