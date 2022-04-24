$0.04 EPS Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUNL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 877,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,553. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

