$0.05 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.