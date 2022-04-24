-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNPR remained flat at $$2.39 during trading hours on Friday. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

