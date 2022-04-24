$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 11,881,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 17.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

