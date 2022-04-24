$0.29 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after purchasing an additional 570,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,353,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,544,000 after purchasing an additional 347,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 2,428,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,248. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

