-$0.31 EPS Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $159.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,034,196 shares of company stock valued at $23,455,250. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The company has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.29. Civeo has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

