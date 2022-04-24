$0.52 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. 540,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,789. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

