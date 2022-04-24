$0.64 EPS Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 1,403,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. BCE has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

