$0.71 EPS Expected for QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.52 million.

NASDAQ QGEN traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $45.15. 437,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,906. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

