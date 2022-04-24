$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.98. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 918,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.