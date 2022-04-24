$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.56. Apple posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 84,776,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,424,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

