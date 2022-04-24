$1.44 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 5,837,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,264. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

