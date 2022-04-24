$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

FRC stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.06. 1,404,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,174. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

