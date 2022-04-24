$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.