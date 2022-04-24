$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $102.14. 797,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

