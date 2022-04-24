$1.62 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.67. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Jabil by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 147,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. 683,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.