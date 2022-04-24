$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.09. 56,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.45. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

