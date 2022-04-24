1,044 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

