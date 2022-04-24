1,080 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $204.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.