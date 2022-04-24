10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $110,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $53.90 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

