1,325 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 525.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 143,103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $143.05 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

