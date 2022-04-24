139,500 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 656,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. 3,355,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,873. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

