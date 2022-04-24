151,221 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,734,000. Wintrust Financial makes up 12.4% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after buying an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
WTFC stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. 516,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,266. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
