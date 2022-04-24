15,171 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,171 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,679 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,562 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,036,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,110,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

